Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $60.73.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on D. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

