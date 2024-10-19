dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.66 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 88.10 ($1.15). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.19), with a volume of 237,422 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2,287.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.66.

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

