DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.46 on Thursday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $26,544,290.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,581.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $26,544,290.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,581.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,132,095 shares of company stock worth $42,890,328 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in DraftKings by 63.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 515,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after buying an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

