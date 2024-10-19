DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 415.61 ($5.43) and traded as high as GBX 459.80 ($6.00). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 447 ($5.84), with a volume of 7,554,504 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut DS Smith to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 498 ($6.50) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,596.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 462.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 415.61.

In other news, insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.15), for a total transaction of £453,799.08 ($592,581.72). 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

