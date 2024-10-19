Earthport (LON:EPO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Earthport plc (LON:EPO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.70 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 37.70 ($0.49). Earthport shares last traded at GBX 37.70 ($0.49), with a volume of 55,545 shares trading hands.
Earthport Stock Up 2.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £240.49 million and a P/E ratio of -20.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.70.
Earthport Company Profile
Earthport Plc, a financial services company, provides payment services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transactional and Professional Services. It offers cross-border payment services through the combination of a network of segregated bank accounts in various geographies; software that mirrors the movements of funds from bank to bank; and the knowledge base embedded in the platform and the organization related to each of the countries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Earthport
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Earthport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.