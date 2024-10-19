Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and traded as high as $14.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 76,685 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1,947.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 303,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 288,446 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 79,088 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,348 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

