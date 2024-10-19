Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and traded as high as $14.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 76,685 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
