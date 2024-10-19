Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.72. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 9,380 shares traded.

Ellomay Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $167.05 million, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Free Report ) by 1,688.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Ellomay Capital worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.

