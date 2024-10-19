Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $110.44 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.20.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

