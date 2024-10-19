Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPOGet Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares.

Encanto Potash Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Encanto Potash (CVE:EPOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Encanto Potash

Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.

