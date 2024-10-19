Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $54.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $355.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 450.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.