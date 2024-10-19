Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.86 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 158,779 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,333.33%.
Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.
