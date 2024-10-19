Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells $1,332,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2024

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQHGet Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,842. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 16th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00.
  • On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00.

Equitable Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48.

Equitable (NYSE:EQHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equitable

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $2,892,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,815,000 after buying an additional 446,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $2,628,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.