Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells $1,332,000.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,842. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00.

Equitable Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equitable’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $2,892,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,815,000 after buying an additional 446,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $2,628,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

