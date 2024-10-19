Erez Chimovits Buys 825,000 Shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB) Stock

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) Director Erez Chimovits bought 825,000 shares of Upstream Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,025,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,554,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,432,841. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Upstream Bio Stock Performance
Shares of Upstream Bio stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $26.88.
Upstream Bio Company Profile
