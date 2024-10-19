Erez Chimovits Buys 825,000 Shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB) Stock

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) Director Erez Chimovits bought 825,000 shares of Upstream Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,025,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,554,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,432,841. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Upstream Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Upstream Bio stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

Get Upstream Bio alerts:

Upstream Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstream Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstream Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.