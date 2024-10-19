Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $159.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.64.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

