esure Group (LON:ESUR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

esure Group plc (LON:ESUR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.60 ($3.65) and traded as high as GBX 282 ($3.68). esure Group shares last traded at GBX 279.60 ($3.65), with a volume of 2,433,124 shares changing hands.
esure Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 279.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 279.60.
About esure Group
esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.
