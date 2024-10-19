Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Evogene Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. Evogene has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.94). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 72.33% and a negative net margin of 210.26%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Further Reading

