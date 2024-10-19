Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.59 and traded as low as $5.14. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 15,621 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $47.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 86.74% and a negative return on equity of 964.25%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

