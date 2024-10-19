Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,035,000 after purchasing an additional 402,925 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,087.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 432,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,563,000 after purchasing an additional 395,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.6 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $132.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

