Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 7,881 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

