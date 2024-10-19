Financial Survey: Getaround (GETR) & Its Competitors

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) is one of 447 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Getaround to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Getaround shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Getaround shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Getaround and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 0 0 N/A Getaround Competitors 524 1915 3736 68 2.54

Profitability

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 19.85%. Given Getaround’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Getaround has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Getaround and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround -132.69% -3,722.93% -64.71% Getaround Competitors -29.04% -110.98% -9.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Getaround and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround $78.32 million -$113.95 million -0.04 Getaround Competitors $267.28 million $18.42 million 398.16

Getaround’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Getaround. Getaround is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Getaround has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround’s peers have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Getaround peers beat Getaround on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Getaround Company Profile

Getaround, Inc. operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms. Getaround, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

