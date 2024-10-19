First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FPX stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $75.74 and a one year high of $115.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.