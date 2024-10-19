Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fluence Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.53.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.54. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95.

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,123.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 45.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 65,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,376,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,800,000 after buying an additional 2,047,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,500,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after buying an additional 23,927 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

