Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Now Covered by UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

FWONK opened at $80.28 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 0.04.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Formula One Group news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,040.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,040.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

