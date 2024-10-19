Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $61.47 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 240,878 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,734,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 10,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.84. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.