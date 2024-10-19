FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Sanofi Issued By Zacks Research

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.70. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNY. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,819,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,472 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.