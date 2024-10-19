FY2025 EPS Estimate for Capstone Copper Increased by Analyst

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of C$537.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.84 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.84.

TSE CS opened at C$10.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.40 and a 52 week high of C$11.51.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$1,104,990.00. In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$1,104,990.00. Also, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$554,880.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 474,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,854. 15.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

