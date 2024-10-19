GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $4.42 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $4.44.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

