GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,265 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 451.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 74.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 501.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,711.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $152,054.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,467 shares in the company, valued at $19,881,981.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $98,028.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,711.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,061 shares of company stock worth $316,794. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

