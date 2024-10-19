GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 2,080 Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 406,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 92,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

