GAMMA Investing LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.86. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

