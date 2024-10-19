GAMMA Investing LLC Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 338.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.80 million, a P/E ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

