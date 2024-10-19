GAMMA Investing LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 107.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,373,000 after buying an additional 7,084,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,622,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 328,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,481 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 936,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $15,966,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medical Properties Trust

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,997.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman bought 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,207.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,335 shares of company stock valued at $318,825 in the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Read Our Latest Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -14.41%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.