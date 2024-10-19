GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 376 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUS. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 349.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 68.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,582 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Stock Down 1.2 %

ePlus stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $102.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). ePlus had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $544.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ePlus

Insider Activity at ePlus

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total transaction of $460,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ePlus Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.