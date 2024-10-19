GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,442,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at $7,394,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Enstar Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $322.63 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $229.57 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.19. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

