GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 633 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

SDGR stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 100.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $27,221.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,478.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

