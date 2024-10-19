GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
GB Sciences Trading Down 100.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
About GB Sciences
GB Sciences, Inc, a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of medical conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs.
