GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 121.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.