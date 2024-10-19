Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $57.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.