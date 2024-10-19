Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 81 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $6,368,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,478,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 111,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

TMO stock opened at $601.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $607.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

