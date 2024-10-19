Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $122.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

