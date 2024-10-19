Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 460.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,900 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,037,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 458,894 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 101,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

CGCP opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

