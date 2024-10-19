Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
Shares of VOE stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $170.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
