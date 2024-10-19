Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 327.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 148.3% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

