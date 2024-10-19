Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 160.7% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 281.2% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 90,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 66,752 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.0% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

UPS opened at $135.94 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.