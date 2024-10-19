Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $104.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average of $95.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.30.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

