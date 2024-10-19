Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SDVY opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.