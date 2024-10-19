Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $205.05 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $205.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.63.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

