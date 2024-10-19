Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 295.3% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 17,523 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 283.7% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 276.8% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 39,172 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.2% during the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. Insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

