Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $432.64 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $433.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.08.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.