Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Linde by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

LIN opened at $486.45 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $232.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.63 and a 200-day moving average of $450.66.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.